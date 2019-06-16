Rajkummar Rao in Dostana 2?

Express News Service By

Rajkummar Rao may headline Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, a report claims. The actor was recently rumoured to turn down a gay character opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The role eventually went to Jitendra Kumar of TVF fame. As it turns out, the reason Rajkummar passed up the role was because he had already agreed to do Dostana 2, the report suggests.

Released in 2008, Dostana starred John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan as two straight men pretending to gay. The upcoming sequel, it is claimed, will follow two gay men pretending to be straight. Filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani, who helmed the first film, won’t be returning to direct the second entry.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film told the story of a lesbian girl (played by Sonam Kapoor) coming out to her conservative family.Rajkummar’s upcoming releases are Mental Hai Kya, Made in China and Turram Khan. He recently started shooting for the horror comedy, Rooh Afza, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.