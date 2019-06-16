Home The Sunday Standard

Rajkummar Rao in Dostana 2?

Released in 2008, Dostana starred John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan as two straight men pretending to gay.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar Rao (Photo | Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao may headline Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, a report claims. The actor was recently rumoured to turn down a gay character opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The role eventually went to Jitendra Kumar of TVF fame. As it turns out, the reason Rajkummar passed up the role was because he had already agreed to do Dostana 2, the report suggests.

Released in 2008, Dostana starred John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan as two straight men pretending to gay. The upcoming sequel, it is claimed, will follow two gay men pretending to be straight. Filmmaker Tarun Mansukhani, who helmed the first film, won’t be returning to direct the second entry.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film told the story of a lesbian girl (played by Sonam Kapoor) coming out to her conservative family.Rajkummar’s upcoming releases are Mental Hai Kya, Made in China and Turram Khan. He recently started shooting for the horror comedy, Rooh Afza, alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajkummar Rao Dostana 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp