Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodha:  UP Deputy CM

16th June 2019

LUCKNOW: In order to mount a renewed pressure to facilitate the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya, saints and seers from across the country congregated at a Dharam Sansad at Ayodhya on Saturday. Inaugurating the Dharam Sansad, UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya reassured the people that the government would make every effort to push for construction of the temple.

“The issue is pending in the apex court. If the Supreme Court and mediation panel set by it will not be able to settle the issue, the government will frame a law to facilitate construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” claimed Maurya.

Expressing gratitude to the saints, Maurya hoped that the temple issue will be resolved soon. After Maurya’s reaffirmation, a number of saints and seers expressed their views on the issue and majority of them exhorted the government to build a temple within a year.

“This is the most appropriate time to start temple construction in Ayodhya. Whatever be the decision of the SC, we will not settle for anything less than a Ram temple in Ayodhya,” said Jagat Guru Vishweshwarji Maharaj from Udupi Karnataka. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, a long time advocate for the construction of the temple, expressed hope that the issue would be settled by 2020 when NDA will accomplish majority in Rajya Sabha as well.

