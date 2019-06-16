Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Intelligent traffic signals to record violations

Srinagar will get Intelligent Traffic Signals (ITSS) to record traffic violations so that action can be taken against violators. The ITSS is likely to be installed at 33 junctions and work at 14 locations has been completed. The ITSS equipped with a sensor system can pick up and record speed and signal violations. The offenders would be penalised through challans delivered at home. The D10-crore project has been allotted to Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited. The ITSS would be equipped with pedestrian signal lights and vehicle sensing system attached with 360 degree surveillance cameras.

Street vendors to get new zones in city centre

The Srinagar administration has finalised an enforcement plan for shifting registered street vendors to five designated vending zones set up at different locations in the city centre. The joint enforcement team is set to comprise revenue and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials.

The police and paramilitary CRPF personnel shall assist in enforcement operations. The revenue officials concerned shall oversee the shifting operations in their respective jurisdiction and have also been authorised to start a cleanup drive to seize the merchandise from shops found encroaching footpaths. There are about 3,000 street vendors in the Srinagar city and that their unregulated operations is encroaching important roads resulting in traffic jams and congestion.

Special sanitation drive

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has launched a special sanitation drive across the city on the directions of housing department. The drive is set to include awareness programmes in which students from various schools will be taking part. During the sanitation drive, people would be made aware of Solid Waste Management and garbage segregation, use of two bins for segregation, roadside littering and other issues. Meanwhile, shopkeepers of Regal Chowk and Residency Road staged a sit-in to protest lack of sanitation at the city centre.

Man jailed in cheque bounce case

The local court of sub judge Srinagar has awarded two years imprisonment to a person involved in a cheque bounce case and directed him to pay D3 lakh compensation to the complainant. “In case of default in payment of fine, he shall undergo simple imprisonment for a period of six months,” the court said. The court had then given accused an opportunity to clear the debt after the parties reached at out of court settlement. However, when he could not honour his commitment, he was charged in the cheque bounce case and given punishment.