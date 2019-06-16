Sui Dhaaga to compete at Shanghai International Film Festival

Express News Service By

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma’s 2018 film Sui Dhaaga has been selected to compete at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week. Directed by Sharat Katariya, it’s the only Indian film in competition in this category. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film narrates the story of a village couple, Mauji and Mamta, trying to start their own textile business.

Commenting on the selection, Varun shared, “Sui Dhaaga - Made in India was made with a lot of heart and is a story about a working-class man who fights for self-respect. I’m hoping the film will win hearts in this festival as well and they will like our made in India film.”

Anushka added, “Sui Dhaaga is an incredible story of human triumph and I’m certain that its universal storyline has the potential to appeal to audiences across the globe. It is quite special that our film has been selected in the competition category, which indicates that the power of good content can cut across languages and cultures.”

The 2019 Shanghai International Film Festival will run from June 15 to June 24. Varun Dhawan’s upcoming releases are Street Dancer 3D and the Coolie No. 1 remake. Anushka Sharma has forayed into the digital space with her upcoming productions for Netflix and Amazon.