Gangster’s wife, servant held for murder of Haryana Congress leader

CHANDIGARH: Two people, including the wife of a notorious gangster, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the broad daylight murder of Haryana Congress spokesman Vikas Chaudhary, in Faridabad over alleged financial dealings.

Gangster Kaushal and Chaudhary had some financial dispute following which Kaushal’s wife Roshni and their domestic help Naresh conspired together to murder the Congress spokesperson, the police said.

Sources said interrogation of the duo revealed that Roshni planned the murder on directions of her husband while Naresh had procured and supplied weapons to the four assailants — Vikas from Gurugram, Sachin from Faridabad and two others — who were hired to eliminate Chaudhary.

Naresh identified Vikas from the CCTV footage procured by the police and admitted to have supplied weapons to him. Kaushal, the main accused, and four others are still at large, the police said, adding that seven people were involved in the murder.

“Vikas, Sachin and other accomplices are still at large. We will arrest them soon. The car used in the crime was confiscated after information provided by Naresh. Both Roshini and Naresh provided the weapons to the other accused who murdered Chaudhary,’ ACP (Crime) Anil Kumar said.