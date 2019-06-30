Home The Sunday Standard

New Delhi Municipal Council circular to employees kicks up row

The NDMC notice evoked opposition from a section of its staff, who said the circular if obeyed, will spell chaos at the hospital and will be a cause of discomfort for patients living far away.

Published: 30th June 2019 09:39 AM

X-Ray, MRI scan

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued a circular asking its employees and the public, in general, to get their CT and MRI scans done at Charak Palika Hospital if they want to derive the benefits promised under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

The hospital is run by the civic body. The notice evoked opposition from a section of the NDMC staff, who said the circular if obeyed, will spell chaos at the hospital and will be a cause of discomfort for patients living far away from the facility.

The hospital recently opened the CT/MRI scan centre in partnership with a private hospital. The conditional allowance to NDMC staffers and people keen to avail the CGHS facility was one of the many terms agreed upon before the deal, based on public-private partnership, was sealed. The hospital is presently equipped with one CT scan and one MRI machine. “Those living in outer Delhi will have to come all the way here and get their scans done. It will be a hassle for needy patients.

CGHS rules clearly spell out that one can avail the benefits at a hospital closest to one’s residence. This circular is a clear violation of the CGHS norms. Often, private hospitals reject scans conducted elsewhere. Hence, it would hardly help if we have to do the scans all over again, shelling out more money from our pockets. This circular should be made optional, not mandatory,” an NDMC official said, requesting anonymity.

“OPD patients of NDMC under Lib.MHS, patients shall compulsory avail the facility of the CT/MRI scan at the CPH (Charak Palika Hospital) started under the present contract with M/s Anshu Hospitals and not from the NDMC empanelled hospitals/ diagnostic centers” says the circular issued last week.

“Those who need the scans done urgently, as well as the elderly, can go to other hospitals if they so desire,” Arun Sahai, Chief Medical Officer (Medical) department, NDMC, said.However, AAP MLA Surender Singh slammed the move, saying, “This is a clear case of the NDMC trying to impose its will on the staff. I suspect this has been done to benefit the company which has supplied these devices.”

