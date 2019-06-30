Home The Sunday Standard

Resignations in Congress will weed out old guard

Some feel there is a need to shift scales towards young leaders to revive the Congress party.

Published: 30th June 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The ongoing churn in Congress could result in a paradigm shift with many of the grand oldies making way for the younger lot to take up key decision making positions. The resignation drive initiated by young leaders in support of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is being seen as an oblique message to the veterans to follow suit so that there is a change of guard sooner than later.

ALSO READ: More resignations in Congress, 36 UPCC members quit taking responsibility for poll debacle

A clear indication of the new action plan came from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who dissolved all district units in the state and specified new norms to appoint their replacements. According to party sources, she made it clear that at least 50 per cent of party cadre in each district unit should be young, preferably under 40 years of age.

After Rahul took over as party chief in 2017, he brought in young leaders like Sushmita Dev, Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gaurav Gogoi and Ashok Tanwar as office bearers in central and state units. The leadership now wants to take the exercise to the next level.

In other words, a kind of ‘margadarshan mandal’ is what awaits the old guard if it carries out the big shake-up.

But the old guard is waiting and watching. Apart from stray instances like that of P L Punia, in charge of Chhattisgarh, no one else has put in his papers. Perhaps to coerce them to fall in line, the young leaders are planning a dharna. “There are plans to have an indefinite sit-in at the AICC headquarters starting July 2. We have nothing against old leaders. It should not be seen as an old versus young divide but an effort to accept responsibility for the poll debacle,” said Virender Vashisht, who quit as secretary, overseas.   

‘We now need dynamic young leaders’

As another young office bearer of a key state put it, “There is no denying that old leaders bring experience. But keeping in mind the changing aspirations of the country, we need dynamic young leaders. In 2017, Rahul brought about a balance between youth and experience when only the old guard held key party positions. I think young leaders should participate more in party affairs while the old leaders should guide them with their experience.”

The resignation drive in the party was started by the young leadership, including Pratap Singh Bajwa, vice chairman of AICC foreign affairs department, Vivek Tankha, in charge of the party’s law department, Nana Patole, in charge of Kisan Congress, Tarun Kumar, secretary in charge of Rajasthan, Deepak Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and Yashomati Thakur, secretary in charge of Karnataka. “I resigned in support of Rahul as it was for the first time that a party in its manifesto said it will have a separate Kisan budget We lost the elections but we support our leader,” said Patole. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi Congress resignation
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp