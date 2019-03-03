No Congress tie-up, AAP names nominees for six Delhi seats

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: Scotching all speculation of a tie-up with the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced candidates for six of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

While Atishi, who is credited with the AAP government’s educational reform, will contest the East Delhi seat, Dilip Pandey will be the party’s face in North East Delhi. Raghav Chadha, the party’s spokesperson, has been named as the party’s candidate in South Delhi and Gugan Singh will contest the Delhi Northwest constituency. Brijesh Goyal and Pankaj Gupta will contest the New Delhi and Chandi Chowk constituencies respectively.

Ruling out an alliance with the grand old party, Gopal Rai, the party’s Delhi in-charge, “It is very clear that the Congress doesn’t want an alliance. We’ll fight the BJP and Congress in the same way as we did in the last Assembly elections.”

However, the party has yet to decide its candidate for West Delhi. Rivals BJP and Congress are yet to name their nominees for the seven seats.

"Announcement of candidates by AAP is clearly a pressure tactic to force the Congress into forging an alliance. They (AAP) know they don't stand a chance," Delhi's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.