Projects worth Rs 5000 crore being set up to clean Yamuna: Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced that projects worth Rs 5,000 crore are being implemented to check pollution in the river Yamuna. He was speaking after inaugurating a four-lane flyover at the Dhaula Kuan junction.

The minister said the flyover is the first step towards developing a signal-free corridor to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and efforts are on to complete all projects on the corridor in the next three months.

“With the inauguration of this flyover, a major bottleneck has been removed as traffic jam here not only caused delays but also created pollution. The remaining work on the corridor will be completed in three months,” he said.

“We have undertaken road projects worth Rs 50,000 crore in Delhi... Pollution was a major problem in Delhi...so are traffic jams... we are working to reduce pollution. On Yamuna, we have undertaken projects worth Rs 5,000 crore. Delhi will get rid of water and air pollution,” he said.

“The flyover, which will reduce the waiting time by 30 minutes at peak hours, is the first step towards development of an eight-lane, signal free Dhaula Kuan-Airport corridor,” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.