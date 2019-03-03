Home The Sunday Standard

Sher Shah Suri's gate in ruins

NEW DELHI: The complex construction of the Sher Shah Darwaza (gate), one of the surviving entrances to the sixth city of Delhi, is delaying its restoration, according to officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Built in the 16th century by Sher Shah Suri, the structure — a fine example of Ashlar and rubble masonry work — was partially damaged in 2012 because of heavy rain that year.

In 2016, the ASI started a project to restore the gateway work within a year. So far, the agency has not been able to complete it because of the structure’s complexity and a complement of labour troubles.

While Ashlar is a finely dressed stone, which is given the shape of bricks and has smooth edges and parallel faces, in rubble masonry, random uncut stones are fixed with mortar. Ashlar stones are generally used as tiles to decorate structure façades.

A senior official of the survey associated with its conservation said each stone in the façade is being checked to assess damage and is being replaced if required after strengthening the rubble masonry in its core.

The official, who did not want to be named, said, “After strengthening the rubble masonry, we are re-fixing the stones. If required, stones are also being replaced. The removal and fixing of stones is a taxing task as the weight of a few façade stones is around 2,000 kg. In some cases, these quartzite and red stone slabs are being given finishing touches at quarries before being ferried to the site.”

The removal and re-fixing of heavy stones — done with a chain pulley — is a herculean task, the official added.

Another ASI official, who is privy to details of the project, said around 50% of the work, including repairing the southern portion that had collapsed in 2012, is finished.

A square column of about two-metres (bricked support) was raised up to the arch to hold the three-storey-high doubled-arched gate.

“The decision to remove bricked support will be taken after completion of the work. Hopefully, it will resume next financial year when we get a fresh budget,” he said.

Adorned with jharokhas (overhanging windows) and kangoora (motif) battlements in the front, the gateway is flanked by bastions. There are stairs in the rear to access the upper floors.  Entry to the structure is currently restricted for ensuring safety. Officials said the gate is still weak from the sectional collapse.

Labour troubles

Besides the complex nature of its construction, the official also blamed a “technical issue” (non-availability of labour) for the delay.

“Stone and mortar in its core has been fixed up to the arch on both sides of the gate. Pointing was being done but the work stopped almost a year ago. First, there was a problem since there were changes in rules in labour hiring arrangements, and now, no contractor is showing interest in the work. And after seeing the complexity of the work, the contractors are not interests. We floated the tender twice but no one came forward. Hopefully, the project will resume in the next financial year as fresh budget is allocated,” he said.

Sher Shah Darwaza, the imposing structure standing tall next to the Delhi High Court on Mathura Road, was the western gate to the city of Shergarh and was constructed by Sher Shah Suri, the Pashtun founder of the Sur Empire in 1540s, soon after he defeated the second Mughal emperor Mirza Nasiruddin Baig Muhammad Khan Humayun.

The city, including the fort complex of the Purana Quila, spreads across 35 acres — from Feroz Shah Kotla to Nizamuddin’s Tomb in the south

