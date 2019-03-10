DDA to develop big-box retail, business parks

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Taking a cue from big-box retail, a popular trend of bulk purchase abroad, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to establish commercial hubs in Shahdara and Peera Garhi for large stores.

A big box retailer is a retail store that occupies a large amount of physical space and offers a variety of products to its customers. These stores achieve economies of scale by focusing on large sales volumes.

The urban development body has also decided to create business parks on the lines of ‘Cyber Hub’ in Gurugram at five locations in the national capital.

Tarun Kapoor, vice-chairman of DDA, said two large plots measuring 15-20 acres had been identified in Shahdara and Peera Garhi, where integrated retail shopping hubs would be built. “This trend is very common in big foreign cities such as Amsterdam and Paris. These are facilities where people go for shopping and buy products in retail. Shops in those big supermarkets offer huge discounts. These shopping hubs are generally located on the outskirts of a city. Along the same lines, we want to develop commercial hubs in the national capital,” said Kapoor. The top official said the authority had invited expressions of interest from experienced global and national developers for the same.

“We are inviting people to discuss the idea. We would also like to know their ideas. So far, Delhi has no such facilities. Abroad, this concept is very popular. The mega stores also comprise eating joints and entertainment centres, where people or shoppers socialise and spend 5-6 hours with family and friends,” Kapoor said.Big-box-retailers, usually plainly designed, function in large-scale buildings that often resemble a large box.

Kapoor said developers had also been invited to submit a detailed plan for creation of business parks in Delhi. The DDA plans to develop business parks at five to seven locations, including Dwarka and Rohini. Each project will be built over 25 acres.

“We also want to have business parks like Cyber Hub in Gurugram. These facilities will help corporates and developers set up their offices and provide space for business activities. The proposed hubs will have offices, retail space, hotels, serviced apartments, and other supporting services for business,” Kapoor said.

A senior DDA official said the developers interested would be required to prepare a detailed plan outlining its time-bound implementation.

DDA: Not just building homes in capital

The Authority was created in 1957 under the provisions of the Delhi Development Act to promote and secure the development of Delhi DDA has played a vital role in the orderly-yet-rapid development of Delhi. The city has become the residence of choice for more than 11 million people and this number continues to increase. The DDA started functioning from a tiny Nazul Office in 1922