Home The Sunday Standard

Maps for houses on plots up to 500 sq ft area to be fast-tracked in Delhi

At the same press conference, Tiwari extolled the facilities extended by the Centre to the people of Delhi under the NDA government’s ambitious Aayushman Bharat scheme.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tiwari has been at the receiving end of people's anger on social media and other fora and been severely castigated for his public behaviour in the March and August incidents.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: All the three municipal corporations in Delhi have decided that maps for construction of houses within an area of 500 square feet will now have a fast track approval, state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday.

“Under the fast track approval scheme, maps for houses to be built within the area of 500 sq ft will be approved at home itself by the concerned architect or engineer and will not have to run around MCD offices,” Tiwari said at a press conference along with mayors, standing committee chairman and leaders of three civic bodies.

With this decision, Tiwari claimed that 90% of Delhiites were given great relief and now they may get the layout plans of their houses approved without visiting the corporation offices.

“All the corporations are going to start the facility of approval of the layout plans of residential buildings under Fast Track Approval Scheme through authorised architect engineers. Also, the people will have option to get such approval in this category through the authorized architects or the engineers of civic bodies.”

The load of electricity connection was earlier boosted from 1 Kw to 5 Kw for small scale industries in 1993, he said.

“Now, thanks to the Modi government’s notification, pollution-free domestic industries have been authorized for 11 Kw of power with nine workers. All the three civic bodies will issue online licenses for domestic industries,” he said.

At the same press conference, Tiwari extolled the facilities extended by the Centre to the people of Delhi under the NDA government’s ambitious Aayushman Bharat scheme. “I hope that the Delhi government will not be obstinate and implement the Aayushman Bharat for the residents of the city.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari Houses Construction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp