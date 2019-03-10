Maps for houses on plots up to 500 sq ft area to be fast-tracked in Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: All the three municipal corporations in Delhi have decided that maps for construction of houses within an area of 500 square feet will now have a fast track approval, state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday.

“Under the fast track approval scheme, maps for houses to be built within the area of 500 sq ft will be approved at home itself by the concerned architect or engineer and will not have to run around MCD offices,” Tiwari said at a press conference along with mayors, standing committee chairman and leaders of three civic bodies.

With this decision, Tiwari claimed that 90% of Delhiites were given great relief and now they may get the layout plans of their houses approved without visiting the corporation offices.

“All the corporations are going to start the facility of approval of the layout plans of residential buildings under Fast Track Approval Scheme through authorised architect engineers. Also, the people will have option to get such approval in this category through the authorized architects or the engineers of civic bodies.”

The load of electricity connection was earlier boosted from 1 Kw to 5 Kw for small scale industries in 1993, he said.

“Now, thanks to the Modi government’s notification, pollution-free domestic industries have been authorized for 11 Kw of power with nine workers. All the three civic bodies will issue online licenses for domestic industries,” he said.

At the same press conference, Tiwari extolled the facilities extended by the Centre to the people of Delhi under the NDA government’s ambitious Aayushman Bharat scheme. “I hope that the Delhi government will not be obstinate and implement the Aayushman Bharat for the residents of the city.”