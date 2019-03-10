Kawasaki India's dominator

Vikram Gour By

Kawasaki India has been on a product launch spree in the country. After all, the Indian market holds a lot of potential for the Japanese two-wheeler brand as they wish to make further inroads in the premium segment. The latest to arrive on our shores is the Ninja H2R which also happens to be the most powerful production motorcycle in the world.

Fine craftsmanship

This is a bike that has been crafted with a single purpose—to deliver a riding experience like no other motorcycle ever built. It is a supercharged hypersport motorbike that boasts a high-quality finish and carries a rather powerful stance. It is bold, edgy, and looks like it is ready for the track thanks to its Trellis frame chassis design with a single swing arm. This machine also gets KYB AOS-II front race suspension with Ohlins TTX36 at the rear and has an aerodynamic design.

Hyper performance

It promises intense acceleration from the in-house designed engine that has been created with a supercharger fitted on board to handle higher air pressure. The in-line four-stroke supercharged engine displaces 998 cc and delivers 326 PS of maximum power and 165 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission which comes with the Kawasaki Quick Shifter, Hydraulic Clutch and back torque limiter. The airflow to the engine is maximised with a Ram Air duct and the bike also comes with an aluminium air intake. Braking power is provided by dual radial-mount Brembo monobloc calipers and a Brembo radial pump master cylinder.

Track only

While this is the world’s most powerful production motorcycle, currently, it is not road legal. That’s right, this beast is only allowed to be used on the track and it goes without saying that you need to be a seasoned rider to handle this machine and unleash everything it has to deliver.

Exclusive club

It comes with Kawasaki’s highly durable (think self-healing) paint that has a special coat that allows scratches to repair themselves thus maintaining a high-quality finish at all times! The supercharged emblem is a bonus and clearly points towards how technologically advanced this bike is. The price of the Kawasaki Ninja H2R has been fixed at for `72 lakh in India so that you will be a part of an elite club of owners.

MotorScribes

(A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, roadtrips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)