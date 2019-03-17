Home The Sunday Standard

Dozen leaders in touch with me to quit AAP: Lamba

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba on Saturday claimed that around a dozen AAP MLAs were in touch with her to join the Congress.  

Published: 17th March 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba on Saturday claimed that around a dozen AAP MLAs were in touch with her to join the Congress. It is time that senior AAP leaders manage their ship before they sink, she said.  

Lamba said this (the AAP leaders in touch with her) should be seen as a warning to the seniors that they should not take their MLAs for granted.

“A good number of MLAs are in touch with me. They have spoken to me and are willing to leave the AAP. Senior leadership should take note that it is time you stop treating MLAs for granted,” the Chandni Chowk MLA told this newspaper.

Earlier, Congress sources claimed that around nine AAP MLAs who were associated with the Congress four years ago might rejoin the party. On Saturday, Lamba said “the number is almost double now”. 

But, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj hinted at ‘greed’ behind such a move. “To join the Congress, Alka Lamba needs to resign from the AAP. That would mean losing her MLA ‘chair’, which lured some to AAP.  The ‘chair’ which many could not get even after serving the Congress for more than 20 years. It requires courage to leave that ‘MLA Chair’,” he tweeted.  

Lamba blasted her AAP colleague for the statement. “I have been in politics for 25 years. Saurabh has been for five years. If I was greedy for MLA chair and its perks, then I would have resigned in 2015. I got votes from the people... they will decide my future and I will work for my people.” She added that the AAP should learn from the Congress after the survey it conducted regarding an alliance. 

“Listening and communicating from all the workers, and taking everyone together is lost on the AAP.”
She asked why there was no woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet.

On her role if an invitation from Congress was extended to her, she said: “I am ready for whatever responsibility the Congress gives me. If they want me to fight from the LS Chandni Chowk constituency, I have no issue.”  

“No AAP member can say that in the last four-and-half year I ever said anything against the party line. But now the limit has crossed. Many MLAs have welcomed my stand against the leadership openly.” 

Recently, senior Congress leader PC Chako said  Lamba is always welcome in the party. Lamba has served on various posts in NSUI and Youth Congress in Delhi before joining AAP. 

Last December, Lamba claimed she was asked to quit by AAP because of her dissent against the proposal of taking back Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp