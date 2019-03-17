Survey done, parleys begin in Congress 

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: After its internal survey to collect feedback of grassroots level workers reportedly favoured alliance with the AAP, the Congress brass has began efforts to ‘persuade each other’ to seal the electoral pact in Delhi for the general elections.

“Earlier, talks were being conducted behind the curtains. Now, the people are discussing the issue in open. They are trying to persuade each other. Apart from (PC) Chackoji and Ajay Maken, several senior leaders such as AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Ahmed Patel have come out in favour of coalition with AAP,” said a Delhi Congress leader.

Chacko, the AICC in-charge of Delhi unit, initiated an opinion survey on Thursday to check whether the party should ally with the rival AAP. The findings are with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is likely to take a decision soon.

“The survey says yes to an alliance after which a majority, minus Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, is of the view that in larger interest of the party, this Lok Sabha election should be jointly contested with AAP,” said the Congress leader. “As Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has put her foot down, the final decision may be taken by Rahulji in a day or two on seat-sharing.”

Chacko said he was not aware of any meeting or discussion being held by the central leaders with regard to stitching an alliance.

“The survey reports directly go to Rahulji. Nobody has access to that. I don’t have details. I don’t have knowledge about any meeting being held to persuade party leaders,” he said.

When his comments were sought over differences of opinions among local unit leaders, Chacko said if the party president (Rahul) takes a call, it would be accepted by all. “It does not matter who is saying what, or who is in alliance’s favour or not. Only his (Rahul) decision will matter. That will be acceptable to all,” he said.

Unaware of the party survey, Dikshit was visibly upset. She said that she was not kept in the loop before a call was taken on seeking views of the party workers in the city. Since the beginning, Dikshit has been opposing a tie-up with the AAP.

However, Chacko, on Friday, in an interview to a news website, had said a majority of leaders in the city, including five former Delhi Congress presidents and several others, were in favour of alliance.

Stating that the coalition is the only way out to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party, he had said that the Congress alone cannot win in Delhi.

Rajesh Lilothia, working president of Delhi Congress, said no meeting had taken place between Dikshit and the central leadership after the survey report so far.

“The Delhi Congress president held meetings with chairmen of various committees like campaign committee to take stock of election preparations on Saturday. There has been no communication on alliance and survey from the high command yet,” he said.