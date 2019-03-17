Home The Sunday Standard

Vidya Balan exhorts people to cast vote and be responsible citizens

If you dislike the voters’ ink on your finger, you do not have the right to crib about what’s wrong with the country.

This is what Bollywood actor Vidya Balan said to the audience at a recent event.

Exhorting people to come out and vote she remarked that participating in the election process was one of the ways to show patriotism. 

“Polls should be treated like a festival. Celebrate it with electoral enthusiasm. You have enormous strength, which at times you don’t realise,” she remarked. 

She also cautioned people that they must vote on merit.  “People who will actually help you change your society must get your votes, not your caste. Give your vote to the best person in the ring,” she added. “If you aspire to live with dignity, go out and vote. Change the assumptions and attitudes that bog you down and behave responsibly,” she said.

Recalling her days of struggle in the film world, Balan said, “What put me ahead was my sheer will to do my best and to genuinely want it. I always craved to fulfil my destiny. Today, I feel fine for I followed my conscience and matured with experience. When I felt it was time for marriage, I followed that call too.”

Talking about women empowerment, Balan said, “It’s good to talk about empowerment but we need to do much more than that. For a woman to be empowered, she should be financially independent. That can be attained through education alone.”

She had a piece of advice for the young women too. “Don’t be swayed by emotions. Don’t be worried about what people say about how you look, how you dress or what career you want for yourself. It is up to you to make your life and that’s nobody’s business. But, always listen to your conscience. That way, you will always be a winner,” she said. 

