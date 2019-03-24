BJP says AAP using social media to polarise voters

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A BJP delegation, led by Vijender Gupta, the party’s leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, on Saturday called on the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing social media platforms to whip up communal frenzy and dissent.

The delegation, comprising former BJP MLA Subhash Sachdeva and the Convenor of the party’s Delhi State Legal Cell Advocate Neeraj Shri Gupta, informed the CEO that Kejriwal and his fellow party colleagues are working with the ulterior motive of pitting one community against another for the sake votes.

Gupta said the Delhi CM shared a video of the assault on a Muslim family in Gurugram in a bid to inflame communal passions

He said while the Gurugram district administration has taken necessary action in the wake of the incident, the Delhi CM was seeking to exploit the issue for political mileage.

“His offensive tweet has brought the AAP’s politics of appeasement to the fore before the general elections. His tweet has hurt our religious sentiments,” Gupta said.

Saffron party at EC door

