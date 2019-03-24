Home The Sunday Standard

BJP says AAP using social media to polarise voters

He said while the Gurugram district administration has taken necessary action in the wake of the incident, the Delhi CM was seeking to exploit the issue for political mileage.

Published: 24th March 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: A BJP delegation, led by Vijender Gupta, the party’s leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, on Saturday called on the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of misusing social media platforms to whip up communal frenzy and dissent.

The delegation, comprising former BJP MLA Subhash Sachdeva and the Convenor of the party’s Delhi State Legal Cell Advocate Neeraj Shri Gupta, informed the CEO that Kejriwal and his fellow party colleagues are working with the ulterior motive of pitting one community against another for the sake votes.

Gupta said the Delhi CM shared a video of the assault on a Muslim family in Gurugram in a bid to inflame communal passions

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said while the Gurugram district administration has taken necessary action in the wake of the incident, the Delhi CM was seeking to exploit the issue for political mileage.

“His offensive tweet has brought the AAP’s politics of appeasement to the fore before the general elections. His tweet has hurt our religious sentiments,” Gupta said.

Saffron party at EC door

The BJP delegation, comprising former MLA Subhash Sachdeva and the Convenor of the party’s Delhi State Legal Cell Advocate Neeraj Shri Gupta, said AAP was pitting one community against another for votes

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Electoral Officer Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp