Home The Sunday Standard

VVIP helicopter scam: Sushen Mohan Gupta to remain in ED custody for four days

ED’s special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court that Gupta was interfering with the probe and influencing people who are likely to be witnesses in the case.     

Published: 31st March 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI: Alleged defence agent Sushen Mohan Gupta, who was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the VVIP helicopter scam, will remain in the agency’s custody for another four days.

A court on Saturday extended his custody by four days to the ED, which had sought a 10-day by 10 days from Special Judge Arvind Kumar. Gupta was arrested by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED’s special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court that Gupta was interfering with the probe and influencing people who are likely to be witnesses in the case.     

Advocate Samvedna Verma for ED told the court that the volume of documents was huge and the agency required ten more days to confront documents and some persons including Rajeev Saxena, who recently turned approver, with Gupta.’     The defence counsel, however, opposed the ED’s submission and said Gupta was already questioned and there was no fresh ground to seek extension of his custody.

The ED officials said Gupta’s role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here. It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession some payment details in the purchase of AgustaWestland VVIP choppers and the link is to be unravelled, they said. 
With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sushen Gupta VVIP helicopter scam Sushen Mohan Gupta VVIP chopper case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp