AAP telling a new lie daily to cover up its failure, says Shyam Jaju

NEW DELHI: BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju on Saturday held a press conference where he sought to expose the “false promises” made to the people of Delhi by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its election manifestos in 2013, 2015 and 2019.

BJP state general Secretary Ravinder Gupta and media chief Ashok Goel Devraha were also present for the press meet. “The people of Delhi had given a massive mandate to Kejriwal with great expectations. The people believed that Aam Aadmi Party will form Janlokpal and control corruption. The people avenged this betrayal in the elections to the Municipal Corporations, in which the people voted against the candidates of Kejriwal and security deposits of many candidates were forfeited,” Jaju said.

The AAP could not fulfil the promises made to the people and it is now telling a new lie everyday to cover up its failure, he added.“Kejriwal says that we want to work and they stop us from working. Who has stopped you (the ruling party) from regularising the guest teachers, constructing roads, schools, new colleges, new hospitals, providing security to women, guards in the buses, installing CCTV, Wi-Fi and supplying sufficient power and water to the people?” he asked.