#AirtelThanks offers Netflix, Amazon Prime subscriptions to Airtel users

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel is taking the fight to its rivals, primarily Jio, by re-launching its earlier customer program #AirtelThanks through which it aims to offer its customers several exclusive rewards and access to partner content. Under the revamped programme, Airtel customers are being offered free subscriptions to both Amazon Prime and Netflix. 

Besides these, Airtel is also offering customers access to OTT platform content from ZEE5, HOOQ, Eros Now and ALT Balaji on Airtel TV Premium. “#AirtelThanks is our play to further strengthen our share with the discerning and quality customers of the country by offering exclusive rewards for their association with Airtel,” said Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel.

According to Airtel, the programme’s offers will be delivered in three-tiers: Silver, Gold and Platinum. “Silver tier is an entry to the world of basic content: AirtelTV, Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on benefits, and great value access on premium content or financial services. With Platinum, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales,” Airtel said. 

Airtel postpaid customers on plans of Rs 499 or above and broadband customers on a plan of `1,099 or above, can enjoy Netflix membership for up to 3 months. The offer is valid for both existing and new Netflix users. Airtel also announced prepaid customers will also get an inbuilt Amazon Prime subscription. “ … we are now bringing to the market a first of its kind, pre-paid recharge which has Amazon Prime membership built into it,” Sharma said. 

Prepaid Airtel mobile users need to recharge for Rs 299 pack with 28-day validity for an Amazon Prime 1-year membership. Postpaid customers with plans of Rs 499 or above and broadband plans of `1,099 or above will also get a 1-year Amazon Prime membership. 

L299
prepaid plan comes with 1-yr Amazon Prime membership

L499+
postpaid plans come with 1-yr Amazon Prime and 3-month Netflix access

