Lok Sabha Elections: Walmart-owned Flipkart launches 'Equals Day'

Walmart-owned Flipkart this week launched its ‘Equals’ Day’ campaign, which aims at changing the way Indian citizens look at elections.

Walmart-owned Flipkart this week launched its ‘Equals’ Day’ campaign, which aims at changing the way Indian citizens look at elections. This campaign is a continuation of its brand charter of ‘Naye India ke saath’, according to the firm. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Aegis Network’s digital agency Dentsu Webchutney. The campaign focuses on the fact that each adult has the right to one vote irrespective of caste, colour, religion or gender, which makes all  equal on poll day. 

Fans to offer their blessings to the Men in Blue
Money transfer firm MoneyGram this week launched a new campaign promoting the upcoming Cricket World Cup, of which the firm has been a long-time sponsor. The new campaign seeks to bring fans closer to the Men in Blue. The campaign will let wellwishers use a special microsite to ‘bless’ the Indian cricket team. Launched by cricket star Yuvraj Singh, it draws inspiration from Indian culture where blessings and wishes are sought from elders and loved ones before important milestone in a person’s life. 

Jaldi Sukhey Jaldi Sukhaye, says Welspun campaign
Welspun India has launched a new TV commercial-led campaign highlighting its Quik Dry towels’ with the slogan Jaldi Sukhey Jaldi Sukhaye. The commercials take a humorous spin on the current Lok Sabha elections, and showcases the  brand’s promise of providing a superior quality product at affordable price points while also encouraging consumers to vote responsibly. The brand’s Quik Dry range has been designed based on extensive consumer research and insights, the company said in a statement. 

Gillette TVC seeks to break gender stereotypes 
Gillette, India’s top selling grooming brand, has launched its latest brand campaign focused on destroying existing gender stereotypes, with ads featuring Barbershop Girls of India. In what is an extension to its global campaign “The Best A Man Can Be” Gillette India’s newest campaign aims to redefine stereotypes prevalent in most rigid societies. Conceptualised by Grey India, the digital film is based on a true story of two barbershop girls from the village of Banwari Tola in Uttar Pradesh: Jyoti and Neha.

