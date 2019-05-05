Home The Sunday Standard

Opposition like a batsman who blames umpire: Narendra Modi in Bihar

Politics without vision for development had been always the USP of the opposition, Modi said.

Published: 05th May 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tore into the Opposition at his poll rally in Bihar’s Valmiki Nagar claiming that the Congress-led opposition, staring at an imminent defeat, was making excuses, just like a batsman who blames the umpire on being clean bowled.“Earlier, opposition leaders had nothing to do except hurling abuses at me. When they realised it was not paying electoral dividends, they changed tack and started complaining about faulty EVMs. After four phases of polling, they have become flustered and started pointing fingers at the Election Commission,” Modi told a rally in the remote Lok Sabha constituency.

“These are all excuses with which they want to explain away their imminent defeat. They are like the batsman who blames the umpire upon being clean bowled. They also remind me of the student, who flunks in exam and blames his failure on everything except his lack of preparedness,” he said, mocking the Congress. 

Politics without vision for development had been always the USP of the opposition, Modi said. “But we have vision and worked hard to take the country in a position to stand up for its safety. Wait till May 23 afternoon, you will get again a strong and stable government,” the PM said.Lauding Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, he said,“Kumar deserves kudos for taking out the state from dark lantern age to the age of LED.”

TAGS
Narendra Modi Valmiki Nagar Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019

