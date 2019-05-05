Home The Sunday Standard

Rush time awaits at the next curve

The Honda CBR50R boasts sharp aggressive lines with extended side fairings and a short rear section which lend it a sporty stance and make it look bigger than it actually is.

Published: 05th May 2019

By VG

If you have been looking for a great set of two wheels that delivers an adrenaline rush and has the right performance pedigree, then Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India just might have the answer to your prayers in the form of their CBR650R. It is their middleweight offering that draws its inspiration from the mighty Fireblade and is a bike that is said to be equally at home on the road or on a track.

The Honda CBR50R boasts sharp aggressive lines with extended side fairings and a short rear section which lend it a sporty stance and make it look bigger than it actually is. The bold looks are further enhanced by the full LED lighting, dual headlamp and digital LCD display. Completing the package are the four exhaust downpipes that sweep together around the front of the engine before making their way to the back. 

Speaking about performance, the bike comes with a 649 cc liquid-cooled, four-cylinder unit that has been tuned to deliver an exhilarating ride experience. To ensure you can really enjoy its dynamic nature, the CBR650R comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control which maintains rear wheel traction under rapid acceleration.

It possesses a chassis that’s six kilograms lighter than its predecessor. It also gets 41 mm Showa Separate Fork Function USD Forks which offer a superior ride while allowing the rider to remain in control at all times. It is a great bike for India, especially when you take into our varied riding conditions.
The Honda CBR650R has been priced at `7.70 lakh.

