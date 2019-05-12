Congress covered up Alwar gang rape for poll gain: PM Modi

Express News Service By

GHAZIPUR: Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the Alwar gang rape case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with covering up the incident to arrest the prospective damage to the party in poll season.

“They did not register the case for a week as they wanted to hide the incident from media glare during the polls. Instead of meting out justice to the victim, they were bothered more about their votes. This is their NYAY,” said the PM in Ghazipur in eastern UP. The prime minister said that Congress cannot give ‘Nyay’ (justice) to the daughters of the country.

The crime in Alwar provoked protests across the state after the woman’s husband said she was raped on April 26 and the police informed on April 30, but the FIR was filed on May 2. The victim’s husband alleged that the police did not take action saying that they were busy with elections. Rajasthan voted in the Lok Sabha polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.

BSP supremo Mayawati has urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the incident.

“The guilty in the Alwar gang rape case should be hanged till death. The Supreme Court should take immediate action against the Congress government, police and the administration in the state,” the BSP chief said.