Cleric denies Muslims turned away from AAP

NEW DELHI: A top Muslim social activist on Saturday refuted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that Muslims in the city voted for the Congress, saying the votes were split between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in some places. Replying to a question on how he sees AAP performing in the national capital, while campaigning in neighbouring Punjab, the Delhi CM said that, “…the Muslim votes have been shifted entirely to the Congress”. The AAP has fielded nominees in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Countering his claim, Mufti Mohammad Mukaram, also the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, said, “I don’t believe this is correct. Muslim votes have been split between all three parties. In seats such as East and North-East Delhi, they have voted in favour of AAP candidates, while in others, they have leaned towards the Congress. They voted on the merits of those in fray. Since the Congress, this time, fielded old faces who bring experience, the move might stand to benefit them.”

He claimed many Muslims voted for AAP’s East Delhi nominee Atishi in Okhla, while its candidate for North-East, Dilip Pandey, also drew minority votes in some places. Responding to his claim, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit said, “I don’t what know what he is talking about. Every citizen has the right to right to vote wherever or whoever he/she wants to. However, people of Delhi are not in favour of Kejriwal’s model of governance and the sentiment might be reflected in the poll results.”

After seat talks with the Congress broke down, Kejriwal had been quoted as saying that the Muslims in the Capital were undecided which way to sway.BJP said Kejriwal has sensed defeat in all 7 seats in Delhi and has hence resorted to blaming others. “Because of his actions, people across the religious divide are turning away from AAP. The AAP should look within,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said.