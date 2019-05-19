Home The Sunday Standard

Hizbul militant involved in jawan’s death last June among four killed in Kashmir

The security personnel returned the fire and in the ensuing three-hour-long gun battle, three Hizbul men were killed.

Published: 19th May 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Indian_Army

Indian Army (File Photo| PTI)

SRI NAGAR: Four terrorists, including a Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was involved in the abduction and killing of army man Aurangzeb last year, were killed in encounters in two districts of J&K on Sunday. A third encounter took place in another district but the terrorists managed to escape.Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, police, CRPF and army men launched a joint search operation in Panzgam area of Awantipora in Pulwama district in the early hours. While the search operation was on, terrorists hiding in the area fired on the troops, said a police officer.

The house in Panzgam, Pulwama, where
three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were
killed in an encounter | zahoor punjabi

The security personnel returned the fire and in the ensuing three-hour-long gun battle, three Hizbul men were killed. They were identified as Showkat Dar, Irfan War and Muzaffar Sheikh, all locals.The officer said Showket, who had joined militancy in September 2016, was a top commander who was involved in planning and executing a series of attacks on security forces. “He was part of the militant group that was involved in abduction and killing of Army jawan Aurangzeb on June 14, 2018,” he said.

As the encounter broke out, the authorities snapped mobile internet services in the district. Local youths attempted to march towards the encounter site. When intercepted, they pelted stones on the police who fired tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse them. 

Another encounter broke out in Hathlangoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district when militants fired on security men after the house they were hiding in was encircled by the troops. One militant was killed in the hour-long gun fight. He was identified as Waseem Ahmad Naik of Awantipora, who had gone missing in March. The security forces launched a third anti-militancy operation in Dehruna village of Kokernag in Anantnag district after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. There was a brief exchange of fire, but the militants managed to escape.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Kashmir Valley CRPF Jawan Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp