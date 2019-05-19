Hizbul militant involved in jawan’s death last June among four killed in Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: Four terrorists, including a Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was involved in the abduction and killing of army man Aurangzeb last year, were killed in encounters in two districts of J&K on Sunday. A third encounter took place in another district but the terrorists managed to escape.Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, police, CRPF and army men launched a joint search operation in Panzgam area of Awantipora in Pulwama district in the early hours. While the search operation was on, terrorists hiding in the area fired on the troops, said a police officer.

The house in Panzgam, Pulwama, where

three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were

killed in an encounter | zahoor punjabi

The security personnel returned the fire and in the ensuing three-hour-long gun battle, three Hizbul men were killed. They were identified as Showkat Dar, Irfan War and Muzaffar Sheikh, all locals.The officer said Showket, who had joined militancy in September 2016, was a top commander who was involved in planning and executing a series of attacks on security forces. “He was part of the militant group that was involved in abduction and killing of Army jawan Aurangzeb on June 14, 2018,” he said.

As the encounter broke out, the authorities snapped mobile internet services in the district. Local youths attempted to march towards the encounter site. When intercepted, they pelted stones on the police who fired tear smoke shells and pellets to disperse them.

Another encounter broke out in Hathlangoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district when militants fired on security men after the house they were hiding in was encircled by the troops. One militant was killed in the hour-long gun fight. He was identified as Waseem Ahmad Naik of Awantipora, who had gone missing in March. The security forces launched a third anti-militancy operation in Dehruna village of Kokernag in Anantnag district after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. There was a brief exchange of fire, but the militants managed to escape.