Property dealer chased and shot multiple times

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old property dealer was chased down and shot at multiple times by an acquaintance in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area on Saturday, the police said.The victim has been identified as Manish, a resident of Khera village in southwest Delhi. The attack happened around 6.30 a.m. opposite Delhi University’s Shaheed Sukhdev College on Dr. K.N. Katju Marg, when the victim was with three of his friends.

“Their car broke down on the way and they got off to push it. Meanwhile, a group of men in a car pulled up alongside Manish’s car and one of them pointed a gun at him,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Ingit Pratap Singh said. Manish told police that he knows the accused and has identified him as Kapil.

While his friends managed to run away, Manish became their target. He ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. “Some of the targets must have been missed yet Manish got eight wounds,” the officer said. “He is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shalimar Bagh.” Though there were rumours of a gang war, the senior officer said Manish has no record of criminal involvement in the past.

The CCTV cameras involved at the spot have captured the attack and a case under Section 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered. “The accused have been identified. We are on a look out for them.”Earlier this month, a 32-year-old man was arrested in Rohini for allegedly killing a person who had beaten him for playing cards. The incident took place on May 7 when two friends were going towards Mange Ram Park.