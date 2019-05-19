Ready for the Game of Thrones finale?

Angela Paljor By

The finale of Game of Thrones, one of the longest-running series, airs today in the US, but fans in India have to muster patience for it to air on May 20 on Hotstar. As we wait, the internet is sure to be stormed with multiple spoilers and reactions. Especially, post the most unforgiving turn of events by the makers, making the much-loved Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) follow in the footsteps of her father to become the ‘Mad Queen.’

The fifth season ended with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) shocked by the deeds of their queen, fans have been quick to point out that Arya Stark might yet again be the one to kill Daenerys and save the world. However, looking back at Jon’s loyalty towards his queen, it’s difficult to imagine him sitting on the throne. Also, after the fiery death of Lord Varys, Master of Whispers (Conleth Hill), it seems likely that Tyrion too, will end up on Dracarys’ (the only dragon alive) plate. This would leave the key characters either burnt or tied up to their promises, leaving Daenerys unchallenged, until Sansa or Arya decide to act.

Disappointed by the turn of events, close to one million fans signed an online petition demanding the remake of Game of Thrones Season 8. Amidst all this, what remains is the nerve-wracking wait to see who takes over the Iron Throne. While we wait, Mayank Laleria, 21, has a fan theory that Arya will kill Daenerys.

“Melisandre reminded Arya Stark that she’s destined to kill people with brown eyes, green eyes and blue eyes. Since Cersei is dead, it has to be Arya, who kills the Mad Queen and have Jon take over the throne,” says Laleria, who is disappointed with the change in narrative, and wants show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to buck up. “My friends and I were all dressed up with our favourite characters printed on our shirts only to be disappointed by the way things turned up. If they don’t redeem the show, the shirts will too face the same faith as the people of King’s Landing,” he adds, dramatically. Will he, will not is another suspense.

The finale feels like the end of an era for Akash Aluni, 24. “I’m not really expecting much. I just think someone should kill Daenerys, before she creates more havoc. So, this finale, all I’m going to do is get myself a bag of popcorn and brace myself for whatever is to come. I’ll definitely not watch anything by the same producers, until I hear some conclusive reviews,” says Aluni, who feels that he let his guard down this season and didn’t really brace himself for what might be the fate of the people of King’s Landing, as the makers always have a way of “either disappointing you or leaving you amazed.”

As for what’s next on his list, Aluni says, “I’m not a great fan of collecting products, but I’ll surely buy all the books by RR Martin and read them.”While many want Daenerys dead, others feel that she might move back to Meereen with the unsullied and Dothrakis. “Rather than solving the mysteries built over the years, the last season has created more. Now that Daenerys has lost most of her supporters and even of the existence of the seven kingdoms is questionable with all the destruction, maybe she will leave Westeros and rule the people who love her,” says Nitin Mundepi, 32.

Having watched the entire series three times, Mundepi believes that even the generations to come will become equally addicted to the show as the present.While discontentment runs high this season, few loyalists feel that though the season has been rushed, the end was always hinted upon by the creators. Dorjey Youron, whose latest acquistions are posters of the series, predicts that Jon, though reluctant, will be the one to sit on the throne.

“I have been following the series ever since it started and haven’t missed even one episode. Rather, before every season, a run-through is a must. With the season getting over, I’m going to start watching the season from the very start. What do you expect, GoT can never be replaced,” she adds.Holding on to the last strand of hope, the final episode will decide not just the fate of the creators of the show, but the fans who feel either betrayed or left down.