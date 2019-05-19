Home The Sunday Standard

Who will bail out farmers facing despair and heavy losses?

As the autorickshaw belched out statistics of farmers caught in a debt trap, she railed against mainstream political parties for only paying lip service to the plight of farmers.

Published: 19th May 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image for representational purpose only

BATHINDA/VIDARBHA/NEW DELHI : For the past several weeks, Veer Pal Kaur’s day begins at 5 am. She cooks for her family, finishes chores before hopping on to an auto rickshaw with a poster strung on one side that reads: “Vote for the families of farm widows and for a new Punjab.”“My father, father-in-law and husband committed suicide owing to loans they couldn’t repay. I ran from pillar to post for compensation but got none,” Kaur said before leaving home, a one-room unplastered house at Ralla village in Punjab’s Mansa district. With no governmental aid forthcoming, she decided to contest the Lok Sabha election from Bathinda constituency to fight the “injustice” towards families of suicide victims.

As the autorickshaw belched out statistics of farmers caught in a debt trap, she railed against mainstream political parties for only paying lip service to the plight of farmers. Veer’s case is not an isolated statistic. According to J P Mishra, former Advisor (Agriculture) Niti Aayog, in the absence of institutional credit networks, “farmers are at the mercy of money lenders who function as leeches sucking out blood.”

“The challenge in agriculture is problem of plenty – more production, less price. Price, pricing, procurement and logistics are areas of focus for the government to steer agriculture out of distress,” adds Mishra.

Agriculture being a state subject has been a convenient alibi for ruling dispensations to pass the buck. With a vast majority of farmers caught in a vicious debt trap, political outfits milk them with doles without actually changing their conditions. As India inches towards result day (May 23), debt-ridden farmers are on the brink of taking their own lives. The new government will have to arrest the impending losses that are compounding the agrarian crisis in India.

As the nation awaits the formation of the next government of the world’s largest democracy, its citizens expect the Centre to address issues that plague the country. The Sunday Standard puts an ear to the ground and listens in to the expectations…

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmers in India Farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp