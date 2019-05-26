Safdarjung fountains to be revived

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: Safdarjung’s tomb holds the distinction of possessing several unique features. The resting place of Mughal vazir-Mirza Muqim Abul Mansur Khan (Safdar Jung was his title) is adorned with ‘bulbous dome’ made up of dissimilar stones-marble and buff, contains decoration of stucco, heavily decorated ceiling with incised plaster, carvings of birds and vertical elevation of the building.

The tomb, roughly modeled on the mausoleum of Mughal emperor Humayun, also encloses series of fountains on all four directions with unusually large water channels, unlike other garden-tomb complexes built during the Mughal period. These fountains, which have been lying defunct for decades, have drawn the attention of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the custodian of the monument.

The agency has resolved to restore and make them functional like they used to in the past, following the direction of Usha Sharma, director general (DG) of the ASI.

Initially, one set comprising nine spouts in the east — installed between the complex’s gateway and foyer containing the grave of Safdarjung and his wife — will be made operational. An official involved in the survey said excavation would soon be undertaken at the site to trace ancient drainage network, which would enable water to gush through the fountains.

“After excavation, we will try to understand the drainage and water channel mechanism, which was operational in ancient times. This will help us know how the system worked and will also tell us more about the water flow and its exit route. The digging will start next week and hopefully, we would be able to reinstate eastern water channel and its foundations in two months,” said an ASI official privy to the development.

The plan to restart the fountain was, earlier, conceived in 2013 when the ASI had stumbled upon buried drainage system next to the southern water tank. However, the project was stalled for unknown reasons.

Built in 1753-54, the garden-tomb complex is divided into four squares by wide paths and tanks, which are also split into smaller squares by walkways based on Mughal gardens (charbagh) pattern.

Each plaza includes a set of fountains and a water tank. Apart from the fountain’s restoration, the agency has planned to carry out other repair work such as reinstatement and replacement of pinnacles of the main dome and adjoining pavilions, sandstone jaalis, in-lay work, dome and floor pointing and other red sand stone slabs.

“We will identify damaged stones and replace them. We are placing new stone signage for tourists,” said the official.

According to a compilation of monuments and historic structures — Delhi and its neighbourhood — published by the ASI, the high rubble walls of the enclosure had channels over them, which carried water to different pavilions.

“Initially, we will be focusing on one set of fountains. After reviving them, the feasibility to restart remaining three sets will be assessed. There is no plan to revive water channels on the enclosure wall. We will also check whether we will be able to revitalise original or the ancient source of water,” the official said.