Manoj Tiwari meets Sheila Dikshit at home, enquires about health

NEW DELHI: After marshalling his party to a stupendous win recently in the national capital, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to his Congress counterpart Sheila Dikshit at her residence.

Incidentally, both the party chiefs had locked horns at North East Delhi parliamentary constituency in the general election in which Tiwari had the last laugh. Tiwari trounced Dikshit by a margin of 3.66 lakh votes.

On Saturday, Tiwari visited the 81-year-old former chief minister at her East Nizamuddin residence after learning about her ill-health, said Delhi BJP media co-convener Neelkant Bakshi. The Delhi BJP chief enquired Dikshit about her health during the 20-minute meeting.

“The two leaders acknowledged that political rivals can have friendly and harmonious relations and Tiwari told Dikshit he treated her like his mother,” Bakshi said.

Earlier this year, Tiwari had admitted at a press conference that he was “scared internally” to face the Congress veteran in the poll fray.

Notwithstanding her advanced age, Dikshit was given the charge of the state unit in January after her colleague Ajay Maken quit from the post of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president. It was Dikshit who had prevailed on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to go alone in the city.