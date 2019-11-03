Home The Sunday Standard

90-day-long shutdown breaks backbone of IT sector in Kashmir Valley

Young entrepreneur Hakim Tajamul, who returned to the Valley from Dubai to set up his venture, said all his hard work has been undone.

Published: 03rd November 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley.

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)

SRI NAGAR: The 90-day-long shutdown following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K has rendered between 22,000 and 25,000 IT professional in the Valley jobless. IT companies are incurring heavy losses.

Around 32 IT companies, which have their units in the Industrial Estates Rangreth on the outskirts of Srinagar, now bear a deserted look. With the internet blocked in the Valley since August 5, all these units have been shut. 

Sheikh Parvez, CEO Srinagar Technology Consultants (STC) Private Limited said electricity and internet as “oxygen” for the IT sector. “Since August 5, the government has denied this oxygen (internet) to us. How can IT companies work?” he asked.

Parvez said heads of IT companies in Valley had given a written undertaking to authorities that if internet services were restored to them they won’t allow its misuse. “But unfortunately our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.”

According to Parvez, the IT sector was not hit in 2016 unrest. “The internet lease lines were working during the six-month-long unrest in 2016 following the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani,” he said.

Young entrepreneur Hakim Tajamul, who returned to the Valley from Dubai to set up his venture, said all his hard work has been undone. “We are now back to square one and have to restart afresh,” he said.

Parvez, who started his company in 2005 with only two people, before August 5 provided jobs to 200 people. He said due to the internet blockade he has been forced to lay-off his staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 IT sector Kashmir Valley
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp