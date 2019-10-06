Home The Sunday Standard

100 machines to clear sewer lines in Delhi

The AAP government will deploy 100 more automated jet sewer sucking machines to eliminate manual scavenging.

Published: 06th October 2019 09:05 AM

Sewer

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  The AAP government will deploy 100 more automated jet sewer sucking machines to eliminate manual scavenging, taking the inventory count to 300 in the national capital. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will float a tender for open bidding to procure these machines. The cost of one such machine, its fabrication and working capital is Rs 40.16 lakh approximately.

“It has been decided to deploy 100 more automated jet sewer sucking machines. The financial assistance to the successful bidders belonging to safai karamcharis for operating automated jet sewer sucking machines in collaboration with DJB, has been approved by the government,” read a government release.

The Delhi SC/ST/OBC/Minorities Handicapped Financial and Development Corporation has been implementing the scheme of providing financial assistance up to `5 lakh for the members belonging to SCs, OBCs, safai karmchari among others. 

Comments

