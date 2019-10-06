Home The Sunday Standard

14 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

The grenade intended to strike the security forces, however, missed the target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to 14 persons.

Published: 06th October 2019

SRI NAGAR: At least 14 people, including a traffic policeman, were injured in a grenade attack on a security forces patrol party outside Deputy Commissioner Anantnag’s office in south Kashmir on Saturday. The grenade intended to strike the security forces, however, missed the target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to 14 persons. The explosion caused panic in the area with people running helter-skelter. 

The injured, includes a traffic policeman and a non-local, all of who were shifted to a nearby hospital. 
The injured policeman was identified as Nazir Ahmad while the non-local was identified as Danish, a Biryani vendor, from Uttar Pradesh. The doctors attending to them termed their condition as stable. “All the injured were treated locally in the hospital,” they said.

Immediately after the grenade attack, police and paramilitary personnel laid siege around the area and conducted search operations to nab the attackers. However, no arrests were reported. The incident is the second grenade attack in the Valley over the past week. Earlier, on September 28, militants attacked a CRPF patrol party with a grenade in Nawa Kadal area of downtown Srinagar. However, no loss of life or damage was reported due to the blast.No militant outfit has claimed responsibility of both attacks.

