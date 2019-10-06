Burning Ravana for renewable energy

Express features By

This Dussehra, Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan will see a 25-30ft installation of Ravana with a difference. It will be made of plastic waste and will be disposed of mechanically in a representative cement plant at the Maidan itself. The temperature of the cement kiln is so high, it does not impact the environment and also doesn’t leave any residue. Cement plants already burn plastic waste for energy.

The idea behind this initiative is to personify Ravana in plastic form as being bad for the society and the environment. This initiative also highlights the role that the cement industry can play in helping overcome this menace in its plants.

Huge plastic Ravanas will be made by the Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) jointly with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Apart from Delhi, these Ravanas will be made in other cities as well.

“Single-Use Plastics can be disposed in cement kilns without causing any harm to the environment as high temperature in the kiln absorbs hazardous gases,” said Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of

Housing and Urban Affairs, appreciating the step taken by the CMA.