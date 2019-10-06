Swami Agnivesh moots ‘One Universe: One Family’ at ASISC meet

Express News Service By

MUSSORIE: Speaking at a two-day meet of Association of Schools for the Indian School Certificate (ASISC) meet in Mussoorie, at Saint George’s College, Swami Agnivesh said that the world needs to spread the idea of ‘One Universe: One Family’.“God enjoins us to stay united as one family. God is one, even though He is known by different names. I was a college lecturer at St Xavier’s Kolkata, but then left employment to work as a social activist,” the Arya Samaj scholar and MLA from Haryana added.

On the second day of the ASISC Regional Principals’ meet held at St George’s College, the proceedings began with a prayer video after which the girls of Mussoorie International School presented a medley of harmonious melody as well as a dance.

At a session conducted by Gerry Arathoon, chief executive officer and secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, Arathoon discussed the council examinations for classes 9 and 11 and said the decision was made to ensure the uniform transaction of syllabus across the country. He also declared various important dates concerning the schedules for these classes. Arathoon also encouraged principals to boost sport through participation in the CISCE Sports and Games. Susai Raj, President-Elect, ASISC, felicitated Gerry Arathoon by presenting him a memento.