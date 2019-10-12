Populist announcements dominate Shiv Sena's manifesto

Abhijit Mulye By

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena, which released its manifesto on Saturday, promised meals at Rs 10, scholarship for 15 lakh unemployed youths under ‘Sarkar fellow’ scheme, 200 health tests at Re 1, free education for girls from underprivileged families, among other things.

However, despite Sena’s opposition to the felling of trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai for a Metro car shed last week, the manifesto does not make any mention of this issue.

The “Charter of Promises” (Vachannama - manifesto) also assured slashing down of electricity rates up to 30 per cent for usage up to 300 units and making farmers debt-free “These may sound populist, but we have made the promises keeping in mind the fiscal condition of the state. We have balanced all the promises with strong economic sense. None of the schemes will fail,” Thackeray said as he released the document in presence of his son and party candidate Aaditya Thackeray and party secretary Anil Desai.

Clarifying on Aarey, Aaditya said, “We have smaller manifestos, which we will circulate soon. Aarey is there as part of our manifesto.” Though the BJP and Shiv Sena have allied ahead of the Assembly polls, the parties will release separate manifestos. The BJP is likely to counter the Shiv Sena’s Rs 10 meal scheme with Rs 5 Atal Ahar scheme, party sources said.

“The party has already initiated the Atal Ahar scheme, which is being implemented primarily for construction labourers for past five-six months on trial basis,” said a state BJP’s chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari.

After the saffron alliance was forged before the Lok Sabha election, there were deliberations about whether both the parties should come out with a common manifesto. However, the BJP had declined the idea.

Fish workers say Shiv Sena didn’t keep promise

Fish workers from Palghar district have blamed Shiv Sena for not keeping promises made in 2014. “All the political parties have ignored the fish worker communities when it comes to sending them to assembly or parliament. But, Shiv Sena had made specific promises to the community in 2014 and haven’t kept them,” said Dr Gajendra Bhanji from Satpati in Palghar district. He is president of National Association of Fishermen.