No trace of disease in Jharkhand’s first Open Defecation Free village

Life has entirely changed for Beena Munda, a college student, who had to walk nearly 1.5 km every day to answer nature’s call before the toilets were constructed a few years back.

Published: 13th October 2019 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 12:38 PM

Located 12 km from state headquarters Ranchi, Labed appears like any other village in the district, but it has the credit of becoming the first Open Defecation Free (ODF) village in Jharkhand with all 160 households having a toilet in its backyard.

Furthermore, diseases caused by open defecation have dipped by more than 95 per cent. Out of the 160 households, all tribals, living in Labed village, which comes under South Tundul Panchayat of Nagri Panchayat in Ranchi, 145 toilets were constructed under ‘Swaccha Bharat Mission’.

Around 15 households already had personal toilets even before the drive was started in 2013.

“It was very embarrassing especially for the girls, as we had to wait for darkness to attend nature’s call and request other female members in the family or neighbours as there was always a risk of being apprehended by miscreants,” said Beena.

There was also the danger of peeping toms from a CRPF camp located near the village.

Preeti Linda, another village girl, said the situation became worse during monsoon as there was a risk of spotting reptiles and other insects in the bushes.

There are few instances when women were bitten by snakes or scorpion, while they were out for defecation before the toilets were constructed, she said.

Ram Prasad Linda added, “Construction of toilets has helped in keeping the village streets clean which was a major cause of disease. Earlier, it was hard to walk on it during monsoon season as children were made to defecate on village streets outside their houses.”

Above all, there has been a significant drop in the number of people suffering from water-borne and other diseases related to open defecation after people started using toilets.

“More than 95 per cent drop in diseases has been observed after the use of toilets. Diseases like diarrhea, intestinal worm infection and typhoid has almost been eradicated from this village and no trace of these diseases were seen here after it was declared ODF in June 11, 2015,” said village ‘Sahiya’ (Health Worker) Reeta Lakra.

More than 200 people used to fall sick every year before the village was declared ODF, but after that, only 5-7 people have been identified suffering from such diseases, he added.

Ranchi Civil Surgeon VB Prasad was also of the view that diseases like diarrhoea, intestinal worm infection and typhoid, which were common earlier due to open defecation, have dropped by 40 per cent since Ranchi was declared Open Defecation Free on October 2017.

