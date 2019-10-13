This Diwali, Delhi NCR to celebrate lights, art and craft from across India

Express features By

As the Festival of Lights fast approaches, a number of melas are being organised, turning Delhi-NCR into a mini India. Each of these fairs — a conglomeration of crafts and craftsmen from across the country — is offering paintings, lamps, candles, apparel, jewellery and lots more. Apart from stalls selling various products, cultural performances are held in the evenings. A number of workshops are also held during these fairs.

Dastkar Festival of Lights

Being held at Nature Bazaar, Andheria Modh, Dastkar Festival of Lights is a two-week-long event that began on October 10. Here, you will get to know different art forms from all over India — natural fibre work weaves and Dokra from West Bengal, cane and bamboo weaving from Odisha, Madhubani painting and Sujani embroidery from Bihar, a variety of applique work, embroideries and pottery from Rajasthan, Ajrakh block printing and bell metal work from Gujarat, papier mache and Tilla embroidery from Jammu & Kashmir, block printed home furnishings from Haryana, recycled paper products and ceramic pottery from Delhi, Kalamkari and Mangalgiri weaves from Andhra Pradesh, Ikat weaving from Telangana, lacquer work from Karnataka, Tanjore paintings from Tamil Nadu and Chanderi weaves and Bhil paintings from Madhya Pradesh. Besides, there will be carpets and jewellery from Afghanistan.

A major highlight of this festival is flowers made using sholapith (plant material) and decorative items made of gourd by Anup Halder and Deepak Devangan. Notable among the cultural performances is a performance by Sambalpuri dance group from Odisha on October 19 and 20.

Dilli Haat Melas

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) is holding a Diwali carnival at each of its Dilli Haats — Janakpuri (October 11-13), INA (October 16-27) and Pitampura (October 18-20). Besides various products for Diwali like diyas, handcrafted lamps, candles, traditional decorative items, food stalls and cultural performances, visitors will get to experience the regional culture at its best at each of these places.

Blind School Mela

Being held at Blind School Grounds near the Oberoi Hotel, this is one of the most popular Diwali melas in the city. It is organised by Blind Relief Association between October 18 and October 24.

Go for exclusive handmade diyas, candles and decor items at this fair. And don’t miss the food stalls that offer some scrumptious dishes.

Preet Vihar Diwali Mela

One of the biggest Diwali melas of east Delhi, this one is happening on October 19 and 20. The key attractions here include swings, kids activity area, large food court, multiple shopping options and much more.The venue is CBD Ground, Shahdara.

Sundar Nagar Mela

This is one of the oldest Diwali melas in the city and offers lovely decor and handicraft items. It also has magic shows. It will be held at October 19 and 20 at colony park in Sundar Nagar.