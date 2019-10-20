Home The Sunday Standard

BJP dissuades Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary from campaigning for rival candidates

Sapna Chaudhary, who joined the saffron outfit in July, had released a video seeking support for Kanda, Haryana Lokhit Party candidate from Sirsa assembly seat.

Published: 20th October 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Sapna Chaudhary, the Haryanvi singer-dancer. ( Photo | ANI )

Sapna Chaudhary, the Haryanvi singer-dancer. ( Photo | ANI )

NEW DELHI: Timely intervention saved the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from an embarrassment as its state leadership in Delhi managed to dissuade popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary from campaigning for a rival candidate Gopal Kanda in Haryana Assembly elections.

Chaudhary, who joined the saffron outfit in July, had released a video seeking support for Kanda, Haryana Lokhit Party candidate from Sirsa assembly seat.

The clip went viral on social media in which the singer also announced that she would campaign for him. Posters of Chaudhary in favour of Kanda had also surfaced on social media, added the leader.

Senior leaders of Delhi BJP said the video had made the state leadership jittery and she was quickly contacted by party functionaries who directed her not to go ahead with the plan.

“Chaudhary told party leaders that she was under the impression, she could campaign for Kanda as he was an ‘independent candidate’ as advised by her staff.

On this, the singer was conveyed that as she had joined the BJP, she couldn’t do campaigning for rivals,” said a BJP leader, aware of the development. Kanda, a former minister, is an influential politician in Haryana. His name had figured in the case of suicide by a woman employee of his airline’s company, MDLR Airlines.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Haryana Assembly elections Gopal Kanda Sapna Chaudhary
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp