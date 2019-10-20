BJP dissuades Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary from campaigning for rival candidates

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Timely intervention saved the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from an embarrassment as its state leadership in Delhi managed to dissuade popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary from campaigning for a rival candidate Gopal Kanda in Haryana Assembly elections.



Chaudhary, who joined the saffron outfit in July, had released a video seeking support for Kanda, Haryana Lokhit Party candidate from Sirsa assembly seat.



The clip went viral on social media in which the singer also announced that she would campaign for him. Posters of Chaudhary in favour of Kanda had also surfaced on social media, added the leader.

Senior leaders of Delhi BJP said the video had made the state leadership jittery and she was quickly contacted by party functionaries who directed her not to go ahead with the plan.



“Chaudhary told party leaders that she was under the impression, she could campaign for Kanda as he was an ‘independent candidate’ as advised by her staff.

On this, the singer was conveyed that as she had joined the BJP, she couldn’t do campaigning for rivals,” said a BJP leader, aware of the development. Kanda, a former minister, is an influential politician in Haryana. His name had figured in the case of suicide by a woman employee of his airline’s company, MDLR Airlines.