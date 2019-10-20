Home The Sunday Standard

First batch of 100 Congress cadres to be trained by December

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot flanked by senior Congress leaders Rajiv Shukla and Pawan Khera at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot flanked by senior Congress leaders Rajiv Shukla and Pawan Khera at a press conference in Chandigarh. | ( Photo | PTI )

NEW DELHI:  With cracks widening, cadre demoralised and a string of electoral setbacks, the Congress is in the process of drafting a training module for party cadre and leaders taking them back to the party’s ideological roots and also a primer on current economic situation and nationalism with the help of subject matter experts.

The party’s organisation and training department is in the process of preparing a list of experts who will be invited to talk to party cadres as part of the training. According to sources, the party plans to get the module readied by November so that the first batch of 100 coordinators could be trained by the end of December.

The need for training emerged during Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with party general secretaries, state incharges, state chiefs, MPs, MLAs and CMs. In the meeting held last month, the party had announced to train coordinators to propagate party’s outreach activities in all districts in the country.    

“A meeting was held to discuss basic framework of training module. It has been decided that coordinators should be young in the age group 40-45 years and plan is to have 700-800 coordinators trained over a period of time,” said a senior Congress leader, who is part of the exercise.

The team preparing the module has sought suggestions within the party on experts, professors and economists, who can be invited for the training. Senior Congress leaders are also expected to train the coordinators on party discipline and values, keeping in mind growing dissent among young leadership.            

“The training is planned to impart basic knowledge about what Congress stood for over the years, idea of India in context of BJP’s political nationalism. Experts will tell them basics of economy, explaining numbers which the government has been trying to hide and building an alternative narrative on false database related to jobs, farmers’ income,” said a party leader. 

Training module

