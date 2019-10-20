Home The Sunday Standard

Taxed to death: ‘Cashmere’ carpet trade in a tailspin

Kashmiri carpet, famous the world over for its rich colour and weave, is in the throes of an existential crisis, with traders blaming GST for the mess.

Published: 20th October 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri carpet

'Post GST, traders found they could not earn the money spent on making a single carpet even at 5% tax. ( Photo | EPS )

SRI NAGAR:  Shoaib Banday, 56, rues the ruin of his trade.He has been in the Kashmiri carpet trade for over two decades but says he can’t recall such a slide. “I am seriously broke. Will have to give up this ancestral trade but there is no other option if I and my family is to survive,” he says.

Banday, who deals in raw material of carpets, said his trade has dropped by 80% post GST. “The carpet trade went into a serious tailspin, forcing many master weavers to opt for other trades, sparking off a fall in demand for raw material too.”

ALSO READ | Taxed to death: Dwindling sales put famed Bastar artisans out of jobs

“Maximum of my weaver clients gave up carpet weaving as they were unable to manage their livelihoods. Carpets are Kashmir’s identity. If things don’t improve, it is Kashmir that would lose,” added Banday.

In fact the Kashmiri carpet, famous the world over for its rich colour and weave and engaging over 1.5 lakh people in the Valley, is in the throes of an existential crisis, with traders blaming GST for the mess.

“It is on ventilator now; on its last breath. It may be extinct in the next few years,” says Banday.

ALSO READ | Taxed to death: Dwindling sales put famed Bastar artisans out of jobs

Sheikh Ashiq, carpet trader and president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said the industry contributed Rs 500 crore to the local economy annually pre-GST. Post GST, retail prices shot up 12%, resulting in immediate trade drop by 30%.

“Since Kashmir carpets are hand-made and labour intense, higher costs on raw material and labour charges, added to GST, turned the trade into total loss. Of the 50-70 exporters, some 15 have already dropped off as long-time credit in this high-value trade slowly backed out and traders failed to fulfill commitments and suffered losses,” he said.

ALSO READ | Taxed to death: Lower profit, pricy artwork hits Assam products

The government did cut GST from 12% to 5% following repeated pleas in July 2018 but the damage was permanent. Rafiq Ahmad, another businessman in carpet trade for last 42 years, said, post GST, traders found they could not earn the money spent on making a single carpet even at 5% tax.

“I operated 100 looms and engaged over 300 weavers. I was forced to close about 80 looms as weavers found it increasingly difficult to earn even Rs 400 a day. Many switched trade to eke out a living,” he said.
Ahmad’s operations had also supported some 100 women. However, with the trade-in terminal decline, they too were disengaged. Today, it’s difficult to find people to join the carpet trade.

“I predict, that if concrete measures are not taken to arrest this downward trend, the Kashmiri carpet industry may be extinct by 2025,” he said, adding, “GST has destroyed the carpet industry”.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Kashmiri Carpet
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp