Grand opposition alliance likely to take shape for Jharkhand polls

RANCHI: While there are gnawing differences over a dozen seats, a grand Opposition alliance for the Jharkhand Assembly elections is likely to take shape after Diwali. Senior Opposition leaders voiced hope that the differences would be ironed out once the parties go into a huddle after Diwali.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is keen to play the role of a big brother in the Opposition alliance, has made it clear that it will contest no less than 41 seats. As per the deal reached between the JMM and the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the latter was to lead the alliance in the state elections, while the former was to play the big brother’s role.

The Congress, which has been insisting on an equal partnership in the state polls, is also believed to have softened its tone. The party’s state chief Rameshwar Oraon said, “Whatever differences there are would be resolved after Diwali. Opposition parties will fight the polls under (JMM executive president) Hemant Soren.”