Home The Sunday Standard

The phenomenal rise of Dushyant Chautala, Lok Sabha's youngest MP and Deputy CM of Haryana

An alumnus of Lawrence School at Sanawar in Himachal Pradesh, Dushyant has studied law at National Law University and has done Business Administration from California State University.

Published: 27th October 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Chief Minister-designate Manohar Lal Khattar with JJP chief Dushyant Chautala meets Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim for forming the next government in the State, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Haryana Chief Minister-designate Manohar Lal Khattar with JJP chief Dushyant Chautala meets Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim for forming the next government in the State, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. ( Photo | PTI )

CHANDIGARH: From being the youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha to now the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, 31-year old Dushyant Chautala is expected to emerge as the most powerful Jat leader in the coming years and expand the base of his Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

At the age of 26, the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal and grandson of former Haryana chief minister Om Parkash Chautala, Dushyant became the youngest MP in 2014 by defeating another political scion, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is the son of another former CM Bhajan Lal. 

An alumnus of Lawrence School at Sanawar in Himachal Pradesh, Dushyant has studied law at National Law University and has done Business Administration from California State University.

He was a leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) before being expelled from the party along with younger brother Digvijay last year by their uncle Abhay Chautala as the brothers had targeted him at a party rally in October 2018. They went on to form the JJP on December 9 last year. Now, just 11 months later, 10 of his party’s MLAs won in the Assembly elections, propelling him into the role of a kingmaker in the state and now the deputy CM. 

“Dushyant Chautala has a better chance of developing his leadership in partnership with BJP, as being in the government he can consolidate the vote base of his party,” said political expert Raghuvendra Tanwar of Kurukshetra University.

“Now he will make inroads in the Jat vote bank of the Congress. Going with the Congress wouldn’t have helped him as Bhupinder Singh Hooda is already a tall Jat leader.”

It’s a happy Diwali for the Chautala family 

Dushyant Chautala’s father Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in Tihar Jail after being convicted in a teacher recruitment scam along with his father and former CM Om Prakash Chautala, will be out on furlough for two weeks and is likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP-JJP government on Sunday.

“Can’t my father celebrate Diwali with his family? Due to the model code of conduct, my father’s application for furlough could not be accepted. Now, for Diwali he will be with the family for two weeks,” said Dushyant.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dushyant Chautala Haryana Deputy CM of Haryana Chaudhary Devi Lal JJP
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp