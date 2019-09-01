Amity University Gurugram teaches sustainability

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: The Amity University in Gurugram has initiated LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) lab — an interactive multidisciplinary immersion course that utilises the built environment to educate and prepare students to become green building leaders and sustainability-focused employees.

This certificate course which was introduced last year is a joint collaboration with GBCI (Green Business Certification Inc).

“It is a free non-compulsory course which was started last year. Students from any background can opt for it. Although it is a certificate course as of now, we are planning to introduce it in permanent curriculum. This course will increase chances of employability of student and getting more recognition in market,” said Pro Vice-Chancellor Padmakali Banerjee.

Subjects like green building; material and resources; site, location and transportation; energy and climate; water efficiency; indoor environment and human comfort have been included in the syllabus.

“During the course, students assess the performance of existing facilities on their campus and choose one building where they will initiate building operations and maintenance. We have planned to turn into their ideas into research papers based on their implementation and success,” said Priyanka Kochhar, Regional Manager, GBCI.