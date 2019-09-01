Home The Sunday Standard

Learn to laugh at yourself: Kapil Dev

The World Cup 1983 winning duo of Kapil Dev and Madan Lal shared pearls of wisdom at a recent FICCI FLO session.

Kapil Dev and Madan Lal at a FICCI FLO session.

The following statements could have only come from someone who has spent decades of his life playing a sport for the country with honesty and dedication. "Being a sportsperson teaches you to win and lose with grace.

"If you play a sport, you start looking at life from a completely different perspective and perhaps better than your contemporaries who do not indulge in one." 

This was said by cricketing legend and former India cricket team captain Kapil Dev, and seconded by former bowling great and his then-teammate, Madan Lal.

The World Cup 1983 winning duo was part of Kuch Suni-Ansuni Baatein, an interactive fun discussion organised by FICCI-FLO at FICCI House in New Delhi on August 30. Vikrant Gupta from Aaj Tak acted as the moderator.

Status of sports in India

On asked how they rate the current status of sports in India, WC ’83 winner Madan Lal said the graph has witnessed an upward trend lately.

“There are more facilities and more awareness now. We only need to ensure our kids do not get confined to the four walls of a home and go out to play and enjoy themselves. Whether they become stars or not is of least importance. I urge all parents to make their kids fearless. They should not bother on what others are saying,” he said.

Dev added how it was great to see women participating equally in sports like never before. “Like they say, ‘You educate a woman and you educate the family.’ Similarly, when a woman starts taking interest in a sport, the family makes a place in sports.”

The upcoming movie, ’83

Lal considers himself lucky and blessed that a movie is being made on the lives of the winning 1983 World Cup squad.

He said, “I am very happy. For us, life has started all over again as we are reliving those days even as the movie is progressing. Re-living those momentous days are a pleasure equal to none.”

Dev mentioned his daughter telling actor Ranveer Singh that if he could replicate how her father spoke back then, Singh would nail her father’s (Kapil Dev) character perfectly. “He [Ranveer] is an actor and skilled in his craft. I believe he will do a great job,” Dev said.

Life’s lessons

Dev had a big life lesson to offer, one of self-belief.

“Learn to laugh at yourself and love yourself. Only then, you can be happy and successful,” he reasoned, adding, “Never compare the past with the present. What was in the past was best then,  and what is happening in the present is the best period now. Keep working hard and good results will fall in your lap. Never ever run after results as you do not gain anything out of it.” 

Lastly, the stalwart shared his observation on how the country has witnessed a sea-change in attitude towards sports and other areas of life.

“It is a big positive to see how parents, not only fathers but mothers too, have more confidence in their children now. This is a welcome transformation.” 

