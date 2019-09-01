Plan afoot to reduce pollution from stubble burning, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government has already started work on combating pollution that will come from burning of stubble in neighbouring states in November, and soon a plan on it will be shared.

The CM took to Twitter to say that pollution level in Delhi has been “coming down since 2015”, and also shared a clip of a news report to buttress his claim.

“Pollution level in Delhi has been coming down since 2015, efforts and cooperation of all have borne fruit, congratulations to all. Now, it should not increase, but should come down,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

“In November, polluter air will come from burning of stubble in neighbouring states. We have already started work on combating that and soon a plan on it will be shared. We need your cooperation,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Stubble burning, blamed mostly on neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, has been seen as the primary driving force behind the soaring air pollution levels in the national capital.