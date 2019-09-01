Home The Sunday Standard

Purana Quila to showcase retrieved antiquities, Qutb to shine at night 

The museum houses rare antiquities of various origins, dating from the proto-historic to the modern era, which were confiscated or retrieved by various law enforcement agencies.

Published: 01st September 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi on Saturday.

An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: A new museum at Purana Quila — Gallery of Confiscated and Retrieved Antiquities — the first of its kind in the country, is now open to visitors. 

The museum houses rare antiquities of various origins, dating from the proto-historic to the modern era, which were confiscated or retrieved by various law enforcement agencies.

Several of them were recovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) during excavation at different locations.

The confiscated antiquities-- stone and metal sculptures, coins, paintings, ivory and copper artefacts, and architectural panels, were either seized while they were being smuggled out of the country or brought from foreign shores.    

The museum was inaugurated by Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Saturday evening. Later, he also unveiled new illumination at the Qutb Minar complex, which has been upgraded from facade lights to architectural lights. In all, 358 LED lights have been installed, which will bring down power consumption by 62 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said that it was a matter of pride that the country had been able to retrieve precious parts of its heritage from abroad. 

“The number of antiquities recovered in the last five years is the highest ever. The recent success is because of our continuously improving cultural relations with various countries of the world,” he said.

The museum at Purana Quila has been set up in arched cells, which were conserved recently. These chambers were earlier locked and inaccessible to visitors.  

Some of the notable exhibits at the gallery are bronze sculptures of Parvati and Sridevi of the Chola period brought back in 2016, a standing Buddha returned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1999, a terracotta Mother Goddess of the Mauryan period brought back in 2016, a Brahma-Brahmani idol confiscated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, a Mithuna idol seized in New York and brought back in 2010, and a Kashmiri Harwan tile returned from New York in 2016.

The gallery will be open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Purana Quila Delhi Qutb Minar
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp