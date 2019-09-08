Chandrayaan 2 data will aid THE march to moon  

Express News Service By

Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is loaded with suite of instruments which promise great science in the coming days to years. The diversity of instruments would ensure that we all will have something to relish, including getting a much better idea about the nature of OH/H2O molecule layer that was originally discovered by Chandrayaan-1.

The polar ice deposits would also be the likely target for studies. High quality imaging and spectral reflectance datasets are going to address many of the riddles left behind after Chandrayaan-1. It includes the origin of bright, irregular deposits known as swirls as well detailed studies of a new rock type (Mg-Spinel Anorthosite) which was also discovered by Chandrayaan-1 mission from its NASA instrument, M3 or Moon Mineralogy Mapper.

This information is just barely scratching the surface and I anticipate at least a few good surprises. I have great hope that we would be able to break new grounds with Chandrayaan-2 data, in conjunction with data available from previous and ongoing missions.

It would all contribute to marching towards Moon as a destination for scientific studies, habitation and base for exploring other planetary bodies. We the Earthlings are taking baby steps in that direction.I can certainly share that both Chandrayaan-2 orbiter as well as NASA LRO mission would likely be scanning

Deepak Dhingra is Assistant

Professor in the Dept of Earth

Sciences at IIT Kanpur.

the area near the landing site and should be able to identify the tell-tale signatures of what unfolded there.

In my opinion, it should not significantly impact the Gaganyaan project. ISRO has a good record of launching satellites in various orbits around the Earth and other planetary bodies. However, the human factor makes Gaganyaan very challenging. (Deepak Dhingra has been associated with Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 missions)