Chinmayanand filmed me, then blackmailed, claims Shahjahanpur student

While deposing before the Special Investigation Team, the law student, 23, also claimed that her father had already handed over 43 video clips as evidence to the team.

Published: 14th September 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Chinmayanand

Swami Chinmayanand (Photo | Facebook)

LUCKNOW: The law student of SS Law College in Shahjahanpur, who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of harassment and sexual exploitation, on Saturday claimed that the minister used to make videos of her while bathing and then blackmailed her.

The girl alleged that the former MP had even shot a video of him sexually exploiting her at his Ashram.

While deposing before the Special Investigation Team on Saturday, the law student, 23, also claimed that her father had already handed over 43 video clips as evidence to the team.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father reiterated his demand to invoke Section 376 (rape) and the section on the destruction of evidence against Chinmayanand.He accused the former BJP MP of tampering with evidence in the hostel room where his daughter used to stay. 

He said Chinmayananad raped his daughter after blackmailing her with the videos. His daughter then decided to record the BJP leader using a hidden camera. 

A friend of the complainant also spoke in her support, confirming the charges pressed against the former MP. “She studied with me in the same college and had told me about the problems she was facing.

She told me that she was lured by being offered free food and other privileges in the hostel but was unaware of what was in store for her,” said the friend. 

Meanwhile, according to sources, Chinmayanand has been left alone by the ‘sant samaj’. The saints’ community believes that he should go through the legal procedure to prove his innocence. 

